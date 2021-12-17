UP government said – If not a single death occurred due to lack of oxygen during the Corona period, former IAS, Kumar Vishwas also surrounded

The Health Minister of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had told in the Legislative Council that during the second wave of Corona, no one died due to lack of oxygen in the state.

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh claimed in the Legislative Council that no patient died due to lack of oxygen in the second wave of corona in the state. A three-day winter session is going on in the state and Congress MLC Deepak Singh had sought information in the Legislative Council about the death due to lack of oxygen in the second wave of corona. To this, State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh gave a written reply that no person died due to lack of oxygen in the state.

After this statement of Yogi Sarkar, different reactions of people are coming on social media. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has shared a video on Twitter. This is an old video, in which the woman is crying bitterly outside the hospital. The former IAS wrote in a tweet, ‘No one died due to lack of oxygen – shameless Yogi Sarkar. This cry of this daughter of Kanpur is false.

In another tweet, Surya Pratap Singh wrote, ‘Does the public have the right to file cases against ministers? Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh was asked how many deaths occurred due to lack of oxygen, the minister replied, ‘No one died.’ The ego blinds so much, and this Modibind will be cured very soon.’

Poet Kumar Vishwas wrote in the tweet, ‘Huzoor, if you say so then you must have said it right. Question- In the second wave of corona, there have been deaths due to lack of oxygen in UP? Answer- No death has been reported due to lack of oxygen in the second wave of corona in the state. (Reply of Health Minister Jaipratap Singh in the Assembly).’ Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet writes in the tweet, ‘No death was reported in the second wave of corona in Uttar Pradesh. This is to say of the Yogi government. Can there be a bigger lie than this?’

No one died due to lack of oxygen – Shameless Yogi Sarkar.

,

This cry of this daughter of Kanpur is false. pic.twitter.com/EVdoALNCVT — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 16, 2021

People are also having different reactions on this. A user named Ibad writes, ‘So the dead bodies that were floating in the Ganges, did they come from any other states? And the dead bodies that were buried on the banks of the Ganges were brought and buried by the people of another state?’ User Sonu Sumit writes, ‘This is what happens in Buddhism, if you want, find out. Anyway, Buddhism is anti-BJP.

User Anurag wrote, ‘You are lying. More than 15 thousand deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh in the second wave of corona. You want to climb into the eyes of Rahul Gandhi ji by lying like this? A user named Saddam Hussein writes, ‘If Yogi Modi ji is speaking, then he must be speaking right. Some people were deliberately lying as dead bodies to defame Modi ji’s government. Such innocent blind devotees are saying this. One user wrote, ‘Now lies have become synonymous with BJP government. The time has come for the building built on the foundation of lies to collapse.