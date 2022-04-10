UP Government UP Class 10, 12 Board Examination – UP Board Examination 2022 is ready to prevent fraud

Schedule of 10th and 12th board exams of UP Board has been announced. Exams are starting from March 24, 2022. UP Board High School (Class 10) Examination will be conducted from 24th March to 12th April 2022 and Intermediate (Class 12) Examination will be conducted from 24th March to 20th April 2022. Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) has released the datesheet (UP Board 10th, 12th datesheet 2022) on their official website upmsp.edu.in. The district secondary department is busy preparing after the announcement of the schedule of UP board exams. The UP Board has made necessary arrangements related to the examination with strict security measures to prevent copying.The Yogi Government has made all preparations to prevent cheating in the State Board Examination (UP Board Exam 2022). A policy has been formulated at the government level for high school and intermediate board examinations. Teachers of basic education department will also be appointed for the appointment of examiners at the examination centers. The District Secondary Department has requested a list of teachers from the Basic Education Department. The list will be sent to the State Secondary Department, from where teachers from the Basic Education Department will be appointed as examiners at the online examination centers.

Examination centers will be equipped with CCTV cameras, voice recorders and DVRs

The examination will be monitored at two levels. For this, instructions have been given to set up district and state level control rooms. Control rooms are being set up at district level examination centers. District and state level control rooms will monitor the examination centers closely with the help of CCTV cameras, voice recorders and DVRs. All the centers will be connected to the district and state level control room through webcasting, which will be monitored by education and administrative officers.

We tell you that UP board exams will be held in morning and evening shifts. The exam will be held from 8 to 11:15 in the morning and the afternoon shift will be held from 2 to 5:15 in the afternoon. For more details, students are advised to check the official website of the board.

UP Board Class 10th Date 2022

UP Board Class 12th Date 2022