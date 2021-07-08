up govt jobs 2021: UP NHM CHO Jobs: Apply Soon for Government Recruitment in UP, Deadline Extended for Total 797 Vacancies – nhm up Recruitment 2021 Application Deadline Extended for 797 cho Posts

Highlights New notification of NHM UP Recruitment 2021 issued.

Extended last date to apply for CHO 797.

Apply soon.

NHM UP Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has issued a new notification for Community Health Officer (CHO) Recruitment 2021 (NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021). A total of 797 vacancies will be filled for Community Health Officers (CHOs) in Uttar Pradesh under the National Health Mission. Candidates who have not yet applied have been given another chance.



The National Health Mission (UPNHM) has extended the last date to apply for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) in sub-health center level HWC (HWC) on contract basis till August 23. According to the notification issued, ‘Candidates who have already applied do not need to re-apply’. Earlier, the last date to apply was August 17.

This is a great job opportunity for candidates in the medical field who are looking for government recruitment in UP (UP Government Jobs 2021). Before applying, carefully read the UP NHM CHO recruitment information provided here. The direct link of UP CHO Recruitment 2021 new notification is given below.

Who can apply?

B.Sc from an accredited university. (Nursing) Certificate of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) or Post Basic BSc Nursing (BSc Nursing Jobs) course with integrated course of Community Health for Nurses (CCHN). Also, must be registered as a nurse and midwife from UP Nurses and Midwives Council and have a valid registration certificate when submitting online application.

Age range

The age limit of the eligible candidate applying should not be more than 35 years.

Also read:HPSC Jobs 2021: A total of 256 civil judges have been recruited in Haryana, see full details of government jobs

How to apply

Click on ‘Application Form Submission for CHO Ad Date 08.07.2021’ under the Updates tab on the homepage of the official website upnrhm.gov.in. Register and log in to the portal. Fill out the application, upload and submit the required documents. After submitting the application, take a printout of the form for further reference.

Also read: India Post Jobs: 10th pass government jobs, more than 2000 GDS vacancies, apply soon

Selection process

Applicants will be selected on the basis of computer based test and then the documents will be verified.

UP CHO Recruitment 2021 New Notification Link

Official website

