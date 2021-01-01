up govt jobs: UP Govt Jobs: Vacancy for Law Clerk in Allahabad High Court, Apply here after studying Law – Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021, llb Law Clerk Vacancy for Graduates

Allahabad High Court Legal Clerk Recruitment 2021: If you have studied law or are in the final year of LLB (LLB degree), you can get a job in the High Court. Allahabad High Court is giving you this wonderful opportunity. This is a great opportunity for young people doing LLB courses to get government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. Job notification has been issued and applications have also started.



Position Name – Law Clerk Trainee

Number of posts – 94

Salary Grade – Rs. 15,000 per month (This is basic salary. In addition, you will get full salary along with other allowances under government pay scale.)

Eligibility of Legal Clerk of Allahabad High Court:

Young people with a three-year law degree or a five-year integrated law course. Students who are currently in the final year of LLB (awaiting final results) can also apply. The age range is 21 to 26 years. Age will be calculated on 01 July 2021.

Legal Clerk Application of Allahabad High Court: How to apply

You need to apply for this job offline. Download the application by clicking on the following link in this news. Fill it properly, seal it in an envelope with all the required documents and send it to the address by speed post-

Registrar General at Allahabad, Jurisdiction of the High Court

Please note that a stamp of Rs. 40 must be affixed on the envelope of your application. Your application should reach the address given before 28th August 2021.

The application should be accompanied by a bank draft of Rs. 300 / -. The draft should be done on behalf of the Justices at the Registrar General, High Court, Allahabad.

How to choose – Selection will be based on screening test and interview. The screening test will be conducted in September 2021. The date will be announced soon.

Click here for Law Clerk Notification 2021 of Allahabad High Court. (Application form is attached with notification)

Click here to visit Allahabad High Court job website.

