up govt: UP government’s big gift before New Year! One crore students will get free smartphones and tablets – The government will distribute free smartphones and tablets to 1 crore students

In the first phase, a list of one lakh students was prepared.

Final year students will benefit.

Before the start of the new year, the UP government will give a big gift to one crore students. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute free smart phones and tablets to final year students on December 25. In the first phase, Chief Minister Yogi will give free mobiles and tablets to one lakh final year youth at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekna Stadium in Lucknow. A large number of students from every district of the state will be participating in this initiative.



December 25 is the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to an official statement, the government will provide smartphones and tablets to one lakh students from the first round to the final year. In the first phase, 60,000 mobile phones and 40,000 tablets will be distributed on December 25.

According to the statement, in the first phase, MA, BA, BSc, ITI, MBBS, MD, BTech, MTech, PhD, MSME and Skill Development courses will be given to the students studying in the final year. Priority

Kumar Vineet, Special Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, said that more than 38 lakh youth have registered on the Digi Shakti portal. Student registration is still ongoing. He said the government has ordered the supply of mobile phones and tablets to well-known companies like Lava, Samsung and Acer, which will start delivering before December 24.

According to the statement, about Rs 2,035 crore orders have been placed for mobiles and tablets in the first phase. Out of this amount, 1.5 lakh mobile phones were purchased at the rate of Rs 10,740 and 7.20 lakh tablets were purchased at the rate of Rs 12,606, which will be supplied by the companies soon.