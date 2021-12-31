UP: How ‘Cleverly’ administered the oath of ‘To Kill’ to school children, which was later tweeted by Suresh Chavhanke of Sudarshan TV

There has been a stir after a video of school children of Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra taking the controversial oath went viral. This video has also been tweeted by Suresh Chavhanke, CEO of private TV channel Sudarshan News.

In the video tweeted by Suresh Chavhanke, CEO, Sudarshan News, it can be clearly seen that some children in red school dress are seen taking oath. While taking the oath, the children are seen saying that they promise, take a pledge, till the moment of their last life, to make this country a Hindu Rashtra, to maintain, to advance it, if needed, will fight for it. Will kill For any sacrifice at any cost will not hold back even a moment. May our Gurudev, our Kuldevta, our Karamdevta, Mother India give us strength to fulfill this resolution of ours.

During this, children also raised slogans like Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram. Small children are also seen in the video tweeted by Sudarshan News CEO Suresh Chavhanke. The children seen in this video belong to Vimala Inter College of Robertsganj in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. When the newspaper Telegraph contacted the manager of Vimala Inter College regarding this matter, he told that some people had come to the school posing as employees of Sudarshan News and asked to take the children to the park for a TV programme. Was.

Inter College manager Jitendra Singh said that in the past, I saw some people talking to the students at the school gate. When I questioned them, they said that they are from Sudarshan News and they want to have a debate on Rashtra Dharma. I had seen television journalists interviewing common people, so I didn’t object. Later I came to know that five students of class XI and five of class XII of our school were in the park.

The school principal said that there is no question of supporting any such violent ideology. We were aware that our students had been taken to the park, but did not know that news channel people meant to prank.

After the video went viral, the police has also started investigating the matter. District Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar told that the matter is under his cognizance. The program was organized by a private TV channel. Police is engaged in the investigation of this matter. At the same time, the SP of the district, Amarendra Pratap Singh said that the police has started investigation in the matter. Proper information will be given about it only after the investigation is completed.

