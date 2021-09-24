Up I rain warning: UP rain

It has been raining continuously in many districts of Uttar Pradesh since Thursday evening. It has been raining heavily in many areas since morning. The rains have disrupted public life. Most of the area has been submerged and farmers have suffered huge losses. Here, the meteorological department has issued rain alerts for 23 districts.It rained in and around Ghaziabad on Friday morning. People in Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida are uneasy due to incessant rains.

This area was affected

Heavy rains have affected people’s lives in Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Najibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhala, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Baghpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor and Pilkhua.

Great loss to farmers

Farmers in UP have been hit the hardest by torrential rains since Friday morning. The farmer could not recover from the devastation caused by the rains for the last three days. Now the rains have submerged their remaining paddy and vegetable plantations.

These districts are on yellow alert

Two days of torrential rains have been warned in 23 districts in UP, including Lucknow. The department said that Unnao, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Fatehpur, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Siddharth Nagar, Balrampur, Shravasti and Maharajganj are on yellow alert.