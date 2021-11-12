up jase Result 2021: UP JASE Teacher Result 2021: 1800+ UP Subsidized School Teacher Recruitment Result Soon, will be able to check – Jass Teacher Result 2021 on updeled.gov.in, here are the steps to check

Highlights More than 1800 teacher recruitment results in UP coming soon.

About 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

Here’s how to check results.

UP JASE Teacher Removal 2021: The results of Teacher and Headmaster Recruitment Examination (JASE 2021) in private aided junior high schools in Uttar Pradesh will be announced soon. About 3 lakh candidates are awaiting the results of this teacher recruitment. Candidates appearing for this recruitment test (UP JASE 2021) can view their results on the official website UP DElEd, updeled.gov.in.



In fact, the Uttar Pradesh DELED Training Examination Regulatory Authority (UPDELED) will fill a total of 1894 vacancies through this recruitment drive. This includes a total of 1504 posts of Assistant Teachers and a total of 390 posts of Headmasters. 3 lakh 37 thousand 915 candidates had applied for UP JASE exam 2021 but a total of 2 lakh 72 thousand 380 applicants sat for the exam held on 17th October.

Questions found wrong in the objection, will now get full numbers

The first answer sheet for the Junior High School Headmaster and Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination was released on 22nd October and the deadline for filing objections was given till 26th October. In the objections received till 6 pm, 4 questions of Paper-1 went wrong and the candidates who try for it will be given full marks. The revised answer key has been released on November 10, which can be downloaded until November 19.

Learn how to check UP Aided Junior High School Teacher Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the above mentioned official website of UP D.El.Ed.

Step 2: Once the results are announced, go to the latest updates on the homepage and click on the Results tab.

Step 3: Click on the Headmaster or Teacher Results link here.

Step 4: Your result will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out, download and printout for further reference.

UP EdDUP Granted Junior High School Teacher Results will be published here