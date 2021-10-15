UP Kanya Sumangla Yojana Uttar Pradesh Kanya Sumangla Yojana Application Form Eligibility

According to the latest news update available, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath will launch the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister “Kanya Sumangla Yojana” by September-end 2019. After the announcement of the Chief Minister’s Uttar Pradesh Kanya Sumangala Yojana, the date of application and registration link will also be informed.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has reviewed the implementation of this scheme in the first week of July 2019 after announcing the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister “Kanya Sumangala Yojana” in the budget 2019 on the floor of the State Legislative Assembly in February 2019. According to sources, the Chief Minister has issued an order to fix the time limit for this.

According to the officers of Women and Child Welfare, Nodal Department of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister “Kanya Sumangla Yojana”, the work of public domain (public workspace) of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister “Kanya Sumangala Yojana” portal has almost been completed. .

The database, web server and SMS gateway for the portal will be completed by 20 August 2019. After the completion of the security audit by September 15, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will launch the “Kanya Sumangala Yojana”. Meanwhile, between September 15 and 30, the targeted work of training of officers associated with the district will also be settled.

After 01 April 2019, applicants will get a chance to join the scheme sitting at home through online application in Uttar Pradesh. Along with this, transparency will also be maintained in the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister “Kanya Sumangala Yojana”.

Verification data will also be uploaded online under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister “Kanya Sumangala Yojana”:

Officials say that along with online application, the facility of offline application will also be accessible to the Uttar Pradesh girl family.

In the girl’s family, the father or other member mother will upload the offline application through the prescribed officer district Singhdwar (portal). These application forms can be submitted to the Block Development Officer (Block Development Officer – BDO), Sub-Divisional Judge (Sub-Divisional Magistrate – SDM), District Probation Officer (District Probation Officer – DPO).

After the verification process, the data of the verification done at various levels including birth related, vaccination, admission to school will also be uploaded from the online portal itself.

After this, the installment fixed by the government will be released in favor of the beneficiary girl. At the district level, a Monitoring Committee (MC) has been constituted under the chairmanship of District Judge (District Magistrate – DM), consisting of Chief Development Officer (CDO), Chief Medical Officer (Chief Medical Officer – CMO) and District Probation Officer (District Probation). Officers) will also be involved in this targeted implementation.

According to the sources received, the role of various departments has also been decided in the implementation of Uttar Pradesh Kanya Sumangala Yojana. The health department will issue a certificate of institutional delivery or non-institutional delivery on the birth of a newborn girl in the family. He has also been instructed to send the date of birth list of daughters born after 01 April 2019 to the District Probation Officer.

In urban areas, urban development and in rural areas, the Panchayati Raj Department will issue birth certificates. Verification of complete immunization card after completion of one year of the girl child, as per requirement, Assistant Nurse Midwife (ANM) (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife – ANM) / Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) (Accredited Social Health Activist) (Accredited Social Health Activist – ASHA).

The application of daughters studying in government school will be verified by the Block Education Officer (Block Education Officer) and sent to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate or Block Development Officer. It will be the responsibility of sending the applications to the Village Development Officer (Village Development Officer – VDO) in rural areas and Sub-Divisional Magistrate – SDM in cities for district login.

The following assistance amount to be provided to the family of each newborn girl after graduation from birth – Analyzed Value

On the birth of a girl child : ₹ 2,000.00 (₹ two thousand)

On completion of one year and complete vaccination : ₹ 100.000.00 (₹ one thousand)

On taking admission in first class (First Standard): ₹ 2,000.00 (₹ two thousand)

On taking admission in the second standard (Second Standard): According to the government’s planned policy from time to time

On taking admission in class III (Third Standard): According to the government’s planned policy from time to time

On taking admission in class IV (Fourth Standard): According to the government’s planned policy from time to time

Fifth class (On taking admission in fifth class : ₹ 2,000.00 (₹ two thousand)

On taking admission in class VI (Class VI): ₹ 3,000.00 (₹ three thousand)

On taking admission in ninth class: ₹ 3,000.00 (₹ three thousand)

On admission to graduation : ₹ 5,000.00 (₹ five thousand)

On completion of 21 years (of attaining majority): ₹ 02.00 lakh (₹ two lakh)

UP Kanya Sumangla Yojana Documents Documents to be submitted at the time of application

Residence Address Proof of the girl’s family

Birth Certificate and Photograph of the girl child

School Certificate

Valid Aadhar Card of the girl child

