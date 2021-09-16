UP Kisan News: Farmers News: Consolation to the farmers of UP! Cases filed for burning stoves will be returned

With the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, all the political parties in the state are trying to bring all the departments together. In the midst of all this, the BJP has also given a special gift to the farmers of the state, playing a big role. Late on Wednesday night, CM Yogi ordered the withdrawal of charges filed against farmers for burning manure.On Wednesday, on behalf of Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Kumar Awasthi, orders have been issued to all Commissioners of Police, all DMs and Superintendents of Police in this regard. It said that while ensuring the highest interest of farmers in the state at the time of the Corona epidemic, 868 cases of burning of chura have been registered against farmers in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. These charges should be settled immediately keeping in view the interest of the farmers.

Farmers have made a significant contribution to the state’s economy

The order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Kumar Awasthi said that the Uttar Pradesh government is committed to the development of farmers. At the same time, the government ensures that farmers will continue to make their most important contribution to the state’s economy without any difficulties and fears.