UP Krishna Janmashtami: Corona curfew in UP: Night corona curfew will be relaxed on the day of Krishna Janmashtami

The Yogi Adityanath government of UP has given a big relief to the people of the state regarding tomorrow’s Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. In issuing the order late on Sunday evening, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to relax the night corona curfew imposed in the state. In such a situation, devotees will be able to celebrate Kanha’s birth till late at night. However, it will be necessary to follow the Corona guidelines during this period.Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi, while issuing the order late on Sunday night, has decided to relax the night corona curfew imposed in the state from 10 pm to 6 am. During this break, Janmashtami celebrations will be organized across the state with prescribed limits.



Janmashtami will be a grand event in police lines and prisons

Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi has directed all the Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, Commissioners of Police and Inspector General of Police of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Janmashtami on a grand scale. While issuing the order, he said that Janmashtami should be celebrated in a grand manner in all police lines and jails of the state in the Indian tradition. In addition, they are instructed to adhere to the Corona Protocol with masks, sanitizers at and during these events.