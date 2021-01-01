UP Lockdown Latest News: UP Unlock News: Rakshabandhan Uttar Pradesh will be completely unlocked, Chief Minister Yogi also instructed to end Sunday’s lockdown

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to completely unlock in view of the declining cases of corona infection. With the decision to end Sunday’s statewide weekly shutdown, the state has now been completely shut down since Rakshabandhan Day.In a notification to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said that in view of the deteriorating condition of Kovid in Uttar Pradesh, the statewide weekly bandh on Sunday could be canceled. From now on, the holiday should be implemented in all cities, markets, industries, factories on the weekly closing date which is effective before the Kovid period. He directed to issue necessary guidelines in this regard.

As every year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given free bus service to women in the state on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. The Chief Minister has directed to provide free travel facility in State Road Transport Corporation buses. As per the order, free travel facility is being provided for women in the transport corporation buses from midnight on August 21 to 12 noon on August 22.