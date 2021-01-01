UP Madarsa Board: Exams up to Class 8 Cancelled, Check Important Details Here





Lucknow: After the Board of Excessive College and Intermediate Schooling Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) introduced the cancellation of Class 12 exams, the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board on Friday additionally cancelled the examinations for lessons up to class 8. The candidates should observe that the Madarsa Board of Uttar Pradesh and determined that the examination is not going to be taken for lessons 1 to 8.

In accordance to experiences, 16 lakh college students can be promoted with out exams by up Madarsa Board for tutorial 2021. Additionally, the youngsters of Munshi/Maulvi Excessive College will even be promoted with out exams in Uttar Pradesh.

The candidates should observe that the scholars can be promoted primarily based on marks they scored final yr. As per the launched analysis standards, all the scholars can be promoted to subsequent class primarily based on the marks secured and former class.

Additional, the Madarsa Board registrar mentioned that “College students can be promoted on the idea of marks of earlier examinations. Even pupil has not appeared in half-yearly and pre-board exams he can be given solely a certificates of promotion. These college students who suppose their marks are can enhance their marks showing within the subsequent yr examination.”

The UP Madarsa Board remains to be to determine on the conduct of their intermediate examinations.