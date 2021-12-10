UP: Man shouting with child in lap, police kept beating, Congress leader took a dig at Yogi

On Wednesday, hospital workers Rajneesh Shukla, Usha Devi, Lokesh, Shrikant Bajpai etc. had given a letter to the CMO saying that the soil being dug during construction is being sent out of vehicles. This is causing dust and dirt in the premises. Stopped it.

Uttar Pradesh Police is again in the headlines for its working style. Let us inform that a video related to Kanpur Dehat is going viral on social media. In this video a policeman is brutally beating a man. A child is crying loudly in the lap of the young man. In the video, it can be heard saying that sir, don’t kill the child.

What’s the matter: In fact, due to the construction of medical college in the district hospital in Kanpur countryside, the employees were protesting against the poor condition of the roads due to dirt, water logging and movement of vehicles around the government residences. During this, the doctors and employees, angry with the illegal mining happening in the district hospital, closed the OPD on December 9 and sat on a dharna at the gate itself.

Chewed Thumb of Kotwal: During this, there was also a scuffle between the policemen and the people sitting on the dharna. It is alleged that the worker Rajneesh Shukla, who was leading the strike, chewed the thumb of Akbarpur Kotwal VK Mishra. After which the police used force.

Congress leader targeted: Sharing this video on his Twitter account, Congress leader Srinivas Biwi has targeted the Yogi government and the UP Police. He wrote, “Yogi ji, how is this innocent scream letting you sleep?”

Action Instructions: When the ruckus increased regarding this video, the UP Police said in a clarification, “Taking the incident of lathi-charge by the police on a person carrying a child in the district of Kanpur countryside very seriously, the ADG Zone, Kanpur, should investigate the matter immediately. It has been directed to take action against the guilty policemen.

Due to the closure of OPD services of the hospital by the protesters, on the request of the CMS, an attempt was made by the police to make the services of the hospital run smoothly, during which the police was molested. A sad incident happened while controlling the furious protesters which is objectionable .

The tweet from the police said, “Due to the closure of OPD services of the hospital by the protesters, on the request of CMS, the police tried to make the services of the hospital run smoothly, during which the police were indecisive. While controlling the agitating protesters, a sad incident happened which is objectionable.”

What people said on social media: Let us inform that on this action of UP Police, people gave their reactions on social media. A user named Gajendra Singh (@GsinghR23) wrote, “Humanity is dead.” On the other hand, Mini (@MiniforIYC) wrote, “What kind of Yogi government is this, where there is atrocities on the common man.” Ravi Mathur (@ravimathur000) wrote, “Will this protect the common people? Do you think When this is the situation in front of hundreds of cameras, then it is a matter to think about how you would be dealing with the poor in private.