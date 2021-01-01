UP Medical College News: Medical colleges to be set up in 16 districts of UP Medical colleges to be set up in 16 districts of UP

Highlights The proposal was approved at the UP government’s cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The names of the identified districts have also been decided during the meeting.

Medical colleges have been established in 59 districts

Lucknow

A meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In the meantime, several policies of the state government were sealed. In which the proposal to open medical colleges in 16 districts of UP was passed. These medical colleges will be opened in 16 districts of the state under PPP model. The names of the identified districts have also been decided in the cabinet meeting.

The objective of setting up medical colleges in all the districts will be achieved

The cabinet meeting of the UP government approved a proposal to open medical colleges in 16 districts of the state as per the policy formulated on the PPP model. After the formation of medical colleges in these 16 districts, the objective of the Government of Uttar Pradesh to open medical colleges in all the districts will be achieved during its tenure. 15 new medical colleges have been approved in the state for 2021-22. A proposal to set up medical colleges in 16 other districts including Sant Kabirnagar, Maharajganj, Mau and Ballia has also been approved.

Before the Yogi government came, there were only 12 medical colleges in the state. Meanwhile, 32 new government medical colleges have been built in Uttar Pradesh in just four and a half years between 2017 and 2021 after the formation of the government under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated medical colleges in 9 different districts of the state. These include Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Deoria, Eta, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Pratapgad, Siddharthnagar and Jaunpur. Subsequently, medical colleges were established in 59 districts of the state. In the remaining 16 districts too, the UP government will set up medical colleges during its tenure.