UP minister targets Akhilesh Yadav said his relationship with ISI will also be ready to change religion for votes

Recently, on the occasion of 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav had compared Sardar Patel with Jinnah in a public meeting in Hardoi. Controversy arose over this.

Statements of political leaders usually make headlines everyday, but sometimes their statements also create controversy. Recently, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav gave a statement about Jinnah, then there was a ruckus on him. On Tuesday, UP government minister Anand Swaroop Shukla made a second statement making a strong allegation on Akhilesh Yadav, then it became a topic of discussion.

Anand Swaroop Shukla is the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Uttar Pradesh. He said that Akhilesh Yadav does and speaks only what Pakistani intelligence agency ISI likes. Said that “Akhilesh is getting protection and suggestions from Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. Maybe they are getting financial help from this organization as well.”

Shukla claimed that Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav was glorifying a leader like Jinnah at the behest of the ISI. It is condemnable to compare our nationalist leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a person like Jinnah. He demanded that Akhilesh should immediately apologize to the country.

Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla said that Akhilesh Yadav does politics of appeasement and he can even be ready to change religion for this work. He said that today Yogi Adityanath has become a challenge for the entire Islamic world. In such a situation, leaders like Akhilesh Yadav get protection from him. Said that “Akhilesh Yadav offers Namaz and fasts to appease Muslims and get their votes. They may also agree to convert and be circumcised.

In fact, on the occasion of 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a public meeting in Hardoi last Sunday. During this, he compared Sardar Patel to Jinnah in his speech. He said that Sardar Patel, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became barristers and they helped India get freedom and never backed down from the struggle.