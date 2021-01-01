up news: Akhilesh Yadav attacks yogis

Before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, leaders are moving from one party to another. Sovar, several big faces of the BSP joined the Samajwadi Party. On the other hand, the party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the leaders who joined the party and launched a strong attack on the opposition.Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP will be eliminated in the next assembly elections. Preparations are underway. He claimed that no matter how many parties come to UP, a SP government will be formed.

‘Now he’s started stealing photos’

The SP chief said the language of UP chiefs has changed. What the SP has done is being repeated. People from all walks of life are sad. I don’t have to tell you my work. He said that till now the government was changing colors, changing names, now it is stealing photos of other states and going ahead with its work. This government cannot say any work that has been established and inaugurated.

‘Socialists’ names stolen’

They are stealing the work of socialists and writing the names of their leaders. In Chakgajeria, Lucknow, where SP was to build a university, he claimed to have set up his own university, but he has not been able to do so yet. He could not respect his leader. With so many promises, nothing was done in Atalji’s village. No one has done as much work as ST did in Batesar.



‘Map of CM’s residence not closed’

The government has only five bulldozers. Demolishing people’s houses. There is no map of the Chief Minister’s residence. The LDA will have a list of all the houses that do not have a map, why they do not drop it. The government is acting arbitrarily. If the SP government comes, it will give houses to the poor again.

Repeat, list of officers

Akhilesh Yadav reiterated that he has made a list of some of the officers. Don’t assume they will survive. He said with 4-5 months left, do what you want to do. Then talk to the authorities.

BJP is party of industrialists, not poor farmers

This government cheated the farmers. Where income has doubled, it has not happened, now the farmer is suffering from inflation. Mustard oil, diesel, petrol and pulses have become more expensive. There are no farmers in the BJP. This is just a party of industrialists. Even small traders are not in favor.



‘Take a bath with soap to keep the poor from smelling’

Akhilesh said, ‘Baba had recently gone to Kushinagar. Some time ago children were given shampoo and soap so that they would not smell. He took a bath first and then introduced the Chief Minister. Many children from Kushinagar and Gorakhpur died. The government took away their oxygen. The government has left people orphaned.