up news: Balrampur Hospital Latest News Update: Balrampur Hospital Latest News Update

Many patients could not get treatment on Tuesday due to the complete emergency at Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow. Many patients who came to the emergency OPD had to wait a long time. Eventually many people took their patients to other hospitals. Meanwhile, an unclaimed woman here had been lying on the ground for eight hours. Doctors also kept going, but no one bothered to start treatment on the woman.Balrampur has a total of 55 beds in case of emergency. About 30 patients are sent here daily from KGMU, Lohia Institute and private hospitals. At the same time, patients admitted in an emergency are not moved to the ward until a covid report is received. As a result, beds cannot be emptied quickly in an emergency. The impact is felt by new patients in emergencies.

On Tuesday, like other patients, the mentally deranged woman could not get treatment because the bed was full. Some people had left the woman around morning. His hand was injured and he was bleeding profusely. She lay on the ground for about eight hours, but could not be cured.

At the same time, when asked about this, the CMS of the hospital, Dr. R. K. Gupta said the burden is high in an emergency. Patients are moved to the department after receiving the covid report. This is taking a while. At the same time, there is no information that the unclaimed woman is not receiving treatment. An answer will be sought from the doctor in this regard.