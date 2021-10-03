up news: Farmers in Uttar Pradesh Lakhimpur Khiri accused BJP leaders of trampling cars by farmers’ agitation:

Highlights A big commotion of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh

BJP leaders accused of imposing vehicles on farmers

Angry farmers set fire to several vehicles present at the scene

Farmers stood up to show black flags to Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lakhimpur Kheri / Lucknow

The western part of UP is becoming very sensitive for the Bharatiya Janata Party. On top of that, the death of the farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri accident and the insanity have brought strength to the forehead. Angry farmers set fire to vehicles and engaged in a strategy to further intensify the agitation.

What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had a program in Banbirpur. There was a big mess before that. In Tikuniya, farmers clashed with BJP leaders to show black flags. It is alleged that this time a BJP leader drove a car over the protesting farmers. In which several farmers were injured. Angry farmers set fire to vehicles after the accident. In fact, Keshav Prasad Maurya was to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of some projects at Lakhimpur-Kheri. He then had to move to Banbirpur, the hometown of Union Home Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra. Upon learning of the Deputy Chief Minister’s program, the farmers’ leaders had gathered to display black flags. However, before the arrival of Keshav Prasad Maurya, there was a riot.

Farmer leaders engaged in planning the next strategy

The message was clearly conveyed that the BJP leaders deliberately trampled the farmers with vehicles. They are all intoxicated with power. These people do not understand the common man. If the case is related to the ruling party, then people related to the administration are also refraining from saying anything. On the other hand, the Indian Farmers Union has claimed that farmers have died in the accident. But the district administration has not yet confirmed this. The Indian Farmers Union has tweeted that Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son was driving a car. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait will camp from Ghazipur in Lakhimpur-Kheri. This is where the next strategy will be formulated.

Lakhimpur Kheri News: Violent clash between farmers and BJP leaders in Lakhimpur-Kheri, several vehicles set on fire, large police contingent deployed

Why did farmers target Lakhimpur Kheri?

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra is the MP for Lakhimpur. Ajay Mishra Teni had made a controversial statement about farmers from the platform a few days back. They have been protesting ever since. The MP says, ‘If I had reached out to the protesting farmers, there would have been no way to escape. People know what I was like before I became an MLA, an MP. Whatever challenge I accept, I accept it myself to meet it. Take it right … otherwise it will take 2 minutes. Some people who protested in the dark would ask me for help. Farmers are protesting against Ajay Mishra Teni’s statement.

Why did it become a sensitive issue for the BJP?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is involved in ‘Mission UP’, is trying to find a solution to the farmers’ movement. Meanwhile, the accident took place in Lakhimpur. The Chief Minister has opened government coffers for seven districts of Western UP. CM Yogi plans to turn the defeat in 2017 into a victory in 2022. In 2017, the BJP had won 325 seats. The BJP had won 54 out of 71 seats in 14 districts of western UP. This time the target is to win 350 seats. The party’s first focus is on a total of 80 seats in UP and 17 in western Uttar Pradesh. Where the party lost last time. The party is busy sharpening the 2017 winning formula. The formula is ‘Sarvan + Gair Yadav OBC + Non Jatav Dalit’. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh of Aligarh, Western UP tried to reach out to the Jat community by laying the foundation stone of the state university. A statue of Gurjar emperor Mihir Bhoj was unveiled at the Samrat Mihir Bhoj Post Graduate College in Dadri, Gautam Buddha Nagar district, which is now called the capital of Gurjars. Now it remains to be seen how the party damages control of the Lakhimpur accident.