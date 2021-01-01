up news: maulana khalid rasheed firangi mahali latest news update: Maulana khalid rasheed firangi mahali latest news

Prominent Sunni cleric and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali has strongly supported the Allahabad High Court’s suggestion to make cow the national animal of India. Maulana said that Muslims wholeheartedly support the court’s directive and respect the sentiments of Hindus. This will bring unity and peace in the country.

Maulana said, ‘The suggestion of the High Court to name the cow as the national animal of India is welcome. The court also said that cow slaughter was banned even during the Mughal rule. The Maulana further said, ‘The Mughal emperor Babur had given two pieces of advice to his son Humayun. One is to respect Hindu sentiments and the other is not to allow cow slaughter. All the Mughal rulers who came after Humayun followed him. The Mughals allowed people of all faiths and religions to have equal rights over their religious rites and practices. That is why there was never a religious war between the people at that time. ‘

He recalled the role of Lucknow clerics in preventing people from slaughtering cows and said that during the freedom struggle, Maulana Bari had issued a fatwa banning cow slaughter at Bakrid. He said, “Even now no cleric in India advocates cow slaughter and people are encouraged to respect religious sentiments.”