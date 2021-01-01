Up News: Pilibhit Parliament Varun Gandhi wrote a letter to a semi yogi from Uttar Pradesh

Highlights Varun Gandhi wrote a two page letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

In the letter, Varun Gandhi has demanded on behalf of the farmers

Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi said that farmers should pay the arrears of sugarcane

Demand for expansion of cane supply to mills, procurement of paddy and wheat

Lucknow

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit Varun Gandhi has once again raised his voice in support of farmers. He has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with some suggestions. Earlier, Varun Gandhi had tweeted a video in support of the farmers’ movement, calling him his own brother-in-law and saying the government should talk to him again so that a normal settlement could be reached.

In a letter to Yogi, the MP said that the price of sugarcane has gone up a lot, while the price of sugarcane has been increased by only Rs 10 per quintal. The government has paid more than previous governments, but farmers will have to pay this season. He demanded that SAP of sugarcane should be increased to Rs 400 per quintal and farmers should be paid arrears.

‘Arrange for cane transport to mills’

Varun Gandhi said that the shareholders could not reach the cane mills, so they had to sell the cane at a loss. He demanded that facilities should be made available to the farmers to reach the sugarcane mills. Apart from this, it has been demanded to provide cheap beech, fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers.

‘Open more centers for buying paddy and wheat’

BJP MPs have demanded that the entire crop of paddy growers be procured on MSP. He said the government should set up a sufficient number of centers for the arrival of paddy and wheat. Apart from this, a separate bonus of Rs 200 per quintal should be given on purchase of wheat and paddy. Considering the economic condition of the farmers, relief in electricity tariff should be given.

‘Farmers suffer due to stray animals, make arrangements’

Varun Gandhi has demanded the government to make arrangements for stray animals so that farmers’ crops are not wasted. He has demanded to increase the amount given to farmers under Kisan Yojana from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 per annum.

There have already been tweets in support of farmers

Earlier, Varun Gandhi had tweeted a video on the day of Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat. He wrote, ‘Millions of farmers have gathered in Muzaffarnagar for the agitation. They are ours. We must respectfully renegotiate with them and understand their pain, get to know their opinions, and reach out to them for a deal.

Is Varun Gandhi angry?

Many interpretations are being made about Varun Gandhi’s tweet ahead of the UP Assembly elections. It has come to light that Varun Gandhi is not happy with his role in the BJP and is thus expressing his displeasure.