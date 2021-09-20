up news: Sakshi Maharaj: There is a queue at liquor and meat shops, where is the inflation? Sakshi Maharaj said – Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj made a controversial statement after questioning inflation

Sakshi Maharaj, MP from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, has made a blunt statement. On the question of inflation, he said that you find oil and vegetable pulses expensive, have you ever asked in a liquor and meat shop, has it become so expensive? Not only that, he also got angry with the journalists.

He had called a press conference on the completion of four and a half years of the Yogi government and gave an account of the development work done by the government during this tenure. He praised the government.

Calculated the success of the government

Sakshi Maharaj said that the BJP government ended the 500-year-old dispute by removing 370 from Kashmir. Where is the country going? Every day is reaching new heights. He said that the BJP government has set a record of building roads.

Bindok statement on inflation

Meanwhile, a letter asked about the rising inflation, then he said what kind of inflation are you talking about? He was outraged when reporters told him that prices of diesel, petrol and refined oil had gone up. Sakshi Maharaj said that people’s income has increased. There are long queues at liquor and sweet shops. Although alcohol is expensive, people are buying it by line.

Controversial statements have already been made

This is not the first time a BJP MP has made a controversial statement. He has made such baseless statements many times before. Earlier this month, he had said that those who killed 40 lakh Muslims in the world were not from the RSS or the Bajrang Dal, but were killed by clerics after reading the article. He also made provocative controversial statements in August.

In August, Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj had said that Akhilesh Yadav had come to Unnao a few days back. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that Yogiji does not know how to operate a laptop, but he knows how to knock it. If the yogi knows how to kill, save if the number does not come.