up news: up 2022 assembly election latest news: up 2022 election latest news

Highlights In view of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has appointed the state’s election in-charge and co-in-charge.

His list was released on Wednesday, with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in charge of UP.

The BJP has divided the entire UP into 6 regions, the party has also appointed their in-charges.

Lucknow

BJP president JP Nadda has appointed the state’s election in-charge and co-in-charge ahead of next year’s assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Their list was announced Wednesday. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been given the reins of UP. Dividing the entire UP into 6 regions, their in-charges have also been appointed.

According to the list, Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the Modi government at the Center, will be in charge of elections in Uttar Pradesh. He will have seven co-in-charges. Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Saroj Pandey, Shobha Karandlaje, Captain Abhimanyu, Annapurna Devi and Vivek Thakur.

List of Officers-I

In addition, UP has been divided into 6 regions in charge of their organization. These areas are West Uttar Pradesh, which has been handed over to Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia. Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia has been given charge of the bridge region. National Minister in charge of Awadh region Y. Satyakumar Sudhir Gupta will be in charge of Kanpur region. He is the National Co-Treasurer of the BJP. Arvind Menon is in charge of Gorkhapar, he is the national minister in the BJP. UP co-incharge Sunil Ojha will be in charge of Kashi division.