up news: up ats latest news update: UP ATS latest news update

Lucknow

A Chinese gang involved in cyber fraud, opening online accounts and conducting cardless transactions through pre-activated SIMs has sent thousands of pre-activated SIMs hidden in clothing parcels to China. This has been revealed in the interrogation of Abdul Razzaq, who was arrested from Thane, Mumbai. UP ATS is bringing Abdul Razzaq to Lucknow on transit remand.

According to ATS, ADG LO Prashant Kumar had announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on Razzak. NBW, 82 CRPC warrants and Blue Corner notices were issued against Razzaq. According to ATS, Chinese Junwei Han alias James, his wife Yun Tai Tian alias Vivia, Zhu Junfu and Li Teng Li alias Alice, with the help of hotel director Prashant Potelli and Abdul Razzaq, Abdul Nabi Memon, made thousands through Hotel Star Spring in Gurugram. Pre. – Active SIM sold.

These people used to send Chinese suspects to China by courier hiding SIM cards in clothes parcels. Through these SIM cards, WhatsApp activation OTP was generated and shared on WhatsApp, WeChat, Yun Tai Tian and others. The ATS has arrested 22 people, including four Chinese nationals, in connection with the case. The ATS has filed a 2151-page chargesheet in the court against the accused arrested earlier. The main accused in the case, Yun Tai Tian alias Vivia, has not yet been identified. She fled to China after the case was uncovered.