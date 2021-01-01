up news: UP elections: Will Putanya join hands with Akhilesh in UP elections? Shivpal Singh Yadav wants to return to the Samajwadi Party before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Highlights Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls next year

Shivpal Singh Yadav had split from the Samajwadi Party before the last assembly elections.

Shivpal had founded the Progressive Socialist Party, now showing signs of returning to the SP,

Lucknow

Is the Yadav clan (Mulayam Singh Yadav family) reuniting before the UP elections? This question is burning in everyone’s mind. Progressive Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav has also hinted at this.

In a conversation with a TV channel, Shivpal Yadav said, ‘I am ready for the merger of the party. But we and the activists must return with dignity.

‘Party was formed on Netaji’s orders’

Shivpal said, ‘When we formed the party … it was Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) who gave the order, then the party was formed. I did what Netaji ordered. We never backed down from talking to him.

… so decided to fight Firozabad

Shivpal Singh said, ‘Once we met Professor Saheb. He and I were going to Delhi together. I told him I had drawn a party. He said on the way that I have seen many such parties being formed. 500 votes will not be received. He will be beaten wherever he goes. Then I gave the same answer that if you want to be beaten, be beaten, you are big brother. On the same day, I decided to contest from Firozabad.

Akhilesh rejected alliances with major parties

Earlier, Akhilesh had made it clear several times that in the forthcoming Assembly elections, the smaller parties would be aligned, but not allied with the larger parties. In UP, the Samajwadi Party has joined hands with the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress, though the results have not been as expected. In such a scenario, Akhilesh said he would no longer form alliances with major parties.