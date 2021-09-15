UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021 released at upnrhm.gov.in, know here how to check and raise objections

UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh, National Health Mission, Community Health Officer or UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021 has been released. This answer key is for the recruitment of NHM CHO officers. Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections till September 16, 2021 at the official website upnrhm.gov.in. UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021 is currently provisional. If any objection raised is found valid, then the final answer key will be released later. The final result of this exam will be calculated on the basis of the final answer key. The candidates required dates and how to check the answer keys are given below.

Let the candidates know that these dates are as per the link given on the official website. They must raise objections, if any, in time to avoid any last minute problems. Candidates should note that the objections once submitted cannot be edited later. Therefore, one should try to present them carefully. There are 2,800 posts to be filled through the UP NHM CHO recruitment drive.

How to check UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021

To check the answer key, first of all visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the section ‘Latest Announcements’, go to it.

Now a new page will open in front of you. Here you will find the link ‘Objection Portal for receiving representations from appeared candidates for 2800 CHO recruitment drive, which is valid from 14.09.2021 to 16.09.2021 (11.55PM)’.

After clicking, a new page will open, here you have to enter the required details and submit it.

Now your answer seat and answer key will be on the screen in front of you.

Now you check it and if you have any objection then register it.

The direct link to check the answer key is https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/71805/login.html.

