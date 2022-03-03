UP NHM Recruitment Admission Card 2022 has been issued on upnrhm.gov.in to fill a total of 2980 vacancies, download link here

National Health Mission (NHM) Uttar Pradesh has issued admission test papers for various posts including NHM Lab Technician, Senior Lab Technician, Senior Medical Supervisor. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can go to the official website of UP NHM upnrhm.gov.in to check and download their tickets. UP NHM Recruitment 2021 will fill more than 2900 vacancies.UP NHM will conduct recruitment examination on 13th March 2022 for various posts including Lab Technician, Senior Lab Technician. The exam will be in computer based test (CBT) based online mode with a total of 100 marks. Each question will have a score and no negative marking. The question paper will be in both Hindi and English mediums. Candidates will get 2 hours (in one shift) in the exam. Read the instructions carefully for more details. You can see below how to download the ticket.Step 1: Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in.Step 2: On the home page, click Updates.Step 3: Now go to Candidate Login and click on UP NHM Lab Technician and other Post Admit Card 2022 link.Step 4: Enter your application number and password here.Step 5: UP NHM Admit Card will open on the screen.Step 6: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.

Vacancy details

A total of 2980 posts will be filled in various posts through this recruitment drive. These include Lab Technician – 2080 posts, LT IRL / C & DST – 5 posts, LT + CBNAAT LT – 171 posts, Senior LT EQA – 48 posts, Lab Technician (UCHC and UPHC) – 181 posts, Senior Treatment Supervisor – 29 posts and 2ST posts 202. Contains posts. Online application was from 18th December and it was till 07th January 2022.

Click here to download Admission Card-