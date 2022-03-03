Education

UP NHM Recruitment Admission Card 2022 has been issued on upnrhm.gov.in to fill a total of 2980 vacancies, download link here

22 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
UP NHM Recruitment Admission Card 2022 has been issued on upnrhm.gov.in to fill a total of 2980 vacancies, download link here
Written by admin
UP NHM Recruitment Admission Card 2022 has been issued on upnrhm.gov.in to fill a total of 2980 vacancies, download link here

UP NHM Recruitment Admission Card 2022 has been issued on upnrhm.gov.in to fill a total of 2980 vacancies, download link here

National Health Mission (NHM) Uttar Pradesh has issued admission test papers for various posts including NHM Lab Technician, Senior Lab Technician, Senior Medical Supervisor. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can go to the official website of UP NHM upnrhm.gov.in to check and download their tickets. UP NHM Recruitment 2021 will fill more than 2900 vacancies.

UP NHM will conduct recruitment examination on 13th March 2022 for various posts including Lab Technician, Senior Lab Technician. The exam will be in computer based test (CBT) based online mode with a total of 100 marks. Each question will have a score and no negative marking. The question paper will be in both Hindi and English mediums. Candidates will get 2 hours (in one shift) in the exam. Read the instructions carefully for more details. You can see below how to download the ticket.

Learn how to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click Updates.
Step 3: Now go to Candidate Login and click on UP NHM Lab Technician and other Post Admit Card 2022 link.
Step 4: Enter your application number and password here.
Step 5: UP NHM Admit Card will open on the screen.
Step 6: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.

Vacancy details
A total of 2980 posts will be filled in various posts through this recruitment drive. These include Lab Technician – 2080 posts, LT IRL / C & DST – 5 posts, LT + CBNAAT LT – 171 posts, Senior LT EQA – 48 posts, Lab Technician (UCHC and UPHC) – 181 posts, Senior Treatment Supervisor – 29 posts and 2ST posts 202. Contains posts. Online application was from 18th December and it was till 07th January 2022.

READ Also  HSC Board results releasing today at 4 pm

Click here to download Admission Card-

Top 10 most difficult exams: These are the most difficult exams in the world. NBT life

#NHM #Recruitment #Admission #Card #issued #upnrhmgovin #fill #total #vacancies #download #link

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Rajasthan Government Jobs: RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Over 10000 Bumper Recruitment For Graduates In Rajasthan, See Details - rsmssb rajasthan computer instructor recruitment 2022 Notification 10157 To Fill Vacancies

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment