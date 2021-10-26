UP: Orders to withdraw cases registered in violation of Corona epidemic guidelines, Yogi government gave relief to more than three lakh people

The UP government has issued orders to withdraw cases against all those who were booked for breaking the Kovid guidelines. There are more than three lakh such cases. These lawsuits were registered under the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, IPC Section 188 and other less serious sections. This will bring great relief to the common people.

In a letter issued by Principal Secretary Uttar Pradesh Pramod Kumar Srivastava II, all the district magistrates have been asked to take necessary action in this regard. Like other states of the country, lockdown was imposed twice in UP during the Corona epidemic. The government believes that this decision will reduce the burden of litigation in the courts and will bring relief to the common people.

Actually, during the Corona epidemic, the government had imposed a lockdown to prevent the disease. People were told to follow the Kovid guidelines completely. At that time it was the only way to prevent the disease. People were constantly being appealed to wear masks, clean hands regularly and maintain a safe distance from each other.

Despite this, many people violated it and did not follow the government instructions. Because of this, cases were registered against them under the Epidemic Act. There were more than three lakh such cases.

Now that the epidemic has been largely controlled and more than 100 crore people have been vaccinated, the government has issued orders to withdraw the cases against them.

