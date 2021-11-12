UP: Owaisi was furious at BJP, said – Hate was spread so much that devotees turn red after seeing green color

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted BJP over the issue of Pakistani flag in Gorakhpur. Along with this, he said that Akhilesh does not speak when the house of Muslims is broken.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big attack on BJP. While addressing a public meeting in UP, Owaisi said that so much hatred has been spread that devotees turn red after seeing green colour.

Owaisi, who was busy in preparations for the UP assembly elections, sought public support in Moradabad and said- “In Gorakhpur, in Baba’s area, a Muslim raised a green flag inside his house. So the whole gang of goons reached that house. Entered the house and ransacked it and said that you waved the flag of Pakistan. On the contrary, Baba’s police made a case against the Muslim. It is not the flag of Pakistan. But hatred has been spread so much that wherever they see green they turn red”.

On this statement of Owaisi, there was a lot of applause in the public meeting. After this the AIMIM President said that if you go to Spain, then red shows the bull and it runs to kill it. Their condition has also become similar. He said – Pakistan does not have a flag… you are blind, you are ignorant, you are not educated… your only ability is that hatred towards Muslims has been ingrained in your hearts. When the house of Muslims is demolished, neither Akhilesh will speak, nor Congress will speak, nor will BSP speak. Everyone will sit silently. If someone narrates the truth, he is told that it is a B-team. Tell me why don’t you also speak”.

During this, Owaisi asked the people of Moradabad that if they had forgotten the terrible scene of Moradabad Idgah massacre? He said – remember that the nation which forgets its date, the date is repeated on it.

Let us inform that Owaisi’s party is preparing to contest on 100 seats in the UP assembly elections to be held next year. For this, Owaisi is engaged in efforts to garner public support for the party by holding continuous rallies.