UP PCS exam postponed: UP PCS postponed: UP PCS exam postponed, see new dates here

Highlights The PCS exam has been postponed as a result of Corona epidemic.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held between January 28 and 31.

Now the exam goes to be held in March.

PCS predominant exam of Uttar Pradesh Public Service has been postponed. The Fee has issued a discover stating that, within the context of the Built-in State / Increased Subordinate Service (Common Choice) (Predominant) Examination 2021, to be accomplished from 28.01.2022 to 31.01.2022, candidates are suggested that as a result of rising prevalence of Kovid / Omicron epidemic The above written examination has been postponed by the Fee, which is able to now be carried out from 23.03.2022 to 27.03.2022.



The demand for suspending the UP PCS exam has been occurring for days. College students weren’t prepared for the principle exam in the course of the Corona epidemic and had been tweeting each day with the hashtag # postpone_uppsc_mains2021.

UP PCS Exam Pattern (UPPSC PCS Predominant Exam Pattern)

The principle examination will include 8 papers of whole 1500 marks. It consists of common Hindi, essay, 4 common research papers and one elective paper. The length of every episode might be 3 hours. Those that clear the principle might be referred to as for an interview. The marks allotted for the interview spherical are 100. This spherical will check the candidate’s common consciousness, intelligence and aptitude for the job.

Demand for postponement of SSC CGL Predominant Exam

The Employees Choice Fee conducts CGL (CGL) examinations on the joint diploma stage yearly. Graduates apply for the CGL exam. The CGL predominant exam might be held on January 28 and 29. Many candidates usually are not prepared for the exam attributable to rising instances of corona within the nation. They’re afraid of getting corona an infection. Additionally many candidates have contracted corona. In such a scenario, a lot of candidates are demanding postponement of this examination.