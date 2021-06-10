UP PCS Prelims Now Scheduled on 24 October

UPPSC Revised Examination Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Fee (UPPSC) has once more introduced the revised examination dates for recruitment exams after reviewing the current scenario. The fee has launched an examination calendar on its web site consisting of 14 exams.

In accordance with the schedule launched on the official web site, the fee has determined to conduct UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 Examination on 24 October. Equally, different examinations might be carried out from 25 August to 10 April 2022.

Earlier, the fee had postponed all of the exams together with PCS throughout the second wave of coronavirus. The fee has uploaded a revised examination calendar for 2021 on 10 June 2021. The candidates can test Examination Smart UPPSC Examination Calendar 2021-22 by clicking on the beneath hyperlink.

Obtain UPPSC Revised Examination Calendar 2021 PDF

Now the preliminary examination of PCS-2021 might be held on October 24, whereas earlier this examination was proposed on June 13 which needed to be postponed as a result of dreadful scenario of corona an infection. The particular factor about this the schedule of 14 examinations to be held until April 10, whereas within the earlier annual calendar, the examinations had been to be held solely until December.

On 16 January, The fee proposed 14 exams whereas the fee could have a complete of 14 examinations by April.

In accordance with the brand new calendar, Unani Medical Officer (Screening) Examination-2018 is scheduled to be held on 25 July. In accordance with Arvind Kumar Mishra, Controller of Examinations of UPPSC, modifications may also be made within the examination calendar if wanted.

