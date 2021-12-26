UP: People of Gujarat are building Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, what will the people of here do, the SP spokesperson took a jibe and Yogi’s minister said this

The leader of the Samajwadi Party said that the people of Gujarat will come and do the work of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, what will the people of Uttar Pradesh do?

The round of allegations and counter-allegations between the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition party Samajwadi Party regarding the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh continues unabated. During a TV debate, the Samajwadi Party leader said that the people of Gujarat will come and do the work of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, what will the people of Uttar Pradesh do? On the questions of the SP leader, Minister in the UP government Mohsin Raza said that today the perception of Uttar Pradesh has changed not only in the country but also in foreign countries.

During the program ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak’ of ‘Aaj Tak’, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Manoj Singh Dhupchandi targeted the BJP regarding the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, saying, “They expanded the corridor but the way they campaigned, the BJP tells a lot of lies.” Even under the Samajwadi Party government, 34 houses were taken, some went for charity and some were bought, all that was being bought in the name of Vishwanath Mandir Trust.

The Samajwadi Party leader said, “We wanted to make Kashi a heritage city but PM Modi only pretends. CM Yogi visited Varanasi, so many roads are not good here, there are potholes in the roads. People of Gujarat will come and work for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, what will the people of Uttar Pradesh do? The corrupt government is engaged in looting Uttar Pradesh.”

Journalist Anjana Om Kashyap questioned BJP leader Mohsin Raza that in the city of religion why the bell has to be rung, why has to be resorted to? On this, the minister of the Yogi government said, “If we develop the entire UP, then we should leave our adoration? Except Mathura, Kashi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya? You mean to say that from where the faith of crores of people is attached, we should leave it? Don’t develop it?

On the question of repeatedly mentioning Kashi-Mathura and Ayodhya, Mohsin Raza said, “We have developed, so we are speaking openly. Earlier, if the devotees thought of going to Ayodhya, they were put to death. Today at least with freedom, devotees are going there and having darshan.