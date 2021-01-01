Up PGT Answer Key: UP PGT Answer Key: UP PGT Answer Key Issued, How to file an objection, Two days left, Here is the download link – Download Up PGT Answer Key 2021 Download, how to challenge by upsessb.org pgt 2021

UP PGT Answer Key 2021: How to challenge UP PGT Answer? Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board, Prayagraj (UPSESSB) has released the answer key of UP PGT Recruitment Examination 2021. UPSESSB has activated the PGT 2021 Answer Key link on its official website upsessb.org. Candidates appearing in the examination are also given an opportunity to challenge. You can download UP PGT Answer Key directly from the link given below.



UPSESSB has uploaded the answer key of 10 subjects of Uttar Pradesh Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2021 (UPG PGT 2021). These subjects are Hindi, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, Sociology, History, Psychology, Commerce, Music and Logic.

You must match the answer keys according to your question book series. If there is a mistake in a question or its answer, you can challenge it with evidence. The following is a description of how to challenge.

UPSESSN PGT Answer Key Challenge: How to submit objections

The process of filing objections on UP PGT Answer Key has to be completed online. For this you go directly to objections.upsessb.org. Follow all the steps as instructed.

A copy of the proof will have to be uploaded online in PDF format for the question being objected to. The size of this PDF should not exceed 200 KB.

Objections filed through any other medium will not be accepted. If there is any problem regarding registration of objections, you can contact the Board on this number- 8468007598 or 0532-2266851

UP PGT Answer Key 2021 Notice You can understand the detailed guidelines for filing objections by clicking on the link given below. You have until August 21, 2021 to file an objection. After clearing the objection, the board will issue a final answer key. On this basis marks will be given and result will be given.

Click here to read UP PGT Answer Key 2021 Notice.

Click here to download UP PGT Answer Key 2021.

