up pgt: UP PGT Result 2021: UP PGT Teacher Recruitment Result, College Choice Filling Link Also Active – upsessb pgt Result 2021 Announced, College Choice Filling Link Activated

Highlights Uttar Pradesh PGT teacher recruitment results announced.

The online link for choosing a college is also active.

In August 2021, written examination of 10 subjects was held.

UPSESSB PGT Removal 2021:UP PGT Result 2021 Announced. Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) announced the results of Uttar Pradesh PGT Exam (UP PGT Result 2021) on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Candidates appearing for the offline written test can now view their results on UPSESSB’s official website upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.



Once the UP PGT results are announced, the college will have a sense of choice. Candidates who have passed the written test can select the college of their choice by visiting the website till October 29. The interview letter and selection link have been activated on the official website.

The UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board had conducted written examination on 17th and 18th August 2021 for the recruitment of teachers for 10 subjects including Mathematics, English, Biology, Psychology, Military Science. In which about 4 to 5 lakh candidates were sitting. A total of 700 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The date for checking UP PGT Result 2021 is given below.

How to check PGT results 2021: Here’s how

Step 1: Visit the above mentioned official website of UPSESSB.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Submit College Preference List and Download Interview Letter for PGT Exam 2021’.

Step 3: Scroll down and log in with your roll number and verification code.

Step 4: Click on Proceed.

Step 5: UP PGT Result 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 6: Check the results and take a printout and keep it with you.

UP PGT Result 2021 Direct Link

Official website