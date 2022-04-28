UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: There will be vacancies for 26,000 posts in UP Police, find out when notification will come

UP Police will have bumper recruitment for people looking for government jobs (government jobs 2022). The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) will recruit 26,382 posts of constables and firemen. Of these, 26,210 are constables and 172 are firemen. The Police Recruitment Board and the Promotion Board have not yet announced the date for issuing the notification.However, according to the report, notification of the examination may be issued in June after a decision is made in the name of the company for recruitment. The written test for the UP police recruitment could be held in October and December, the report said.

Post name and number

Constable – 26,210

Fireman – 172

Age limit

All candidates between the ages of 18 to 22 can apply for the post. At the same time 5 years age concession will be given for reserved category.

That would be the choice

Candidates will be selected through written test and physical aptitude test.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1- Candidates applying in the first phase will have to visit the official website of UP Police, uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2- Then download the latest recruitment notification and read it carefully.

Step 3- Then click on the application link and start the application process.

Step 4- Fill in the required details very carefully.

Step 5- In the last step upload the required documents along with the scanned copy and pay the application fee and get the receipt.