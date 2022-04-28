UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: There will be vacancies for 26,000 posts in UP Police, find out when notification will come
However, according to the report, notification of the examination may be issued in June after a decision is made in the name of the company for recruitment. The written test for the UP police recruitment could be held in October and December, the report said.
Post name and number
Constable – 26,210
Fireman – 172
Age limit
All candidates between the ages of 18 to 22 can apply for the post. At the same time 5 years age concession will be given for reserved category.
That would be the choice
Candidates will be selected through written test and physical aptitude test.
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Step 1- Candidates applying in the first phase will have to visit the official website of UP Police, uppbpb.gov.in.
Step 2- Then download the latest recruitment notification and read it carefully.
Step 3- Then click on the application link and start the application process.
Step 4- Fill in the required details very carefully.
Step 5- In the last step upload the required documents along with the scanned copy and pay the application fee and get the receipt.
