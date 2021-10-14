up police jobs: UP Police Recruitment 2021: UP Police Head Constable Recruitment, Examination on 31st October – Application Invited for Up Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 on uppbpb.gov.in, Check Government Job Details

Highlights UP Police Recruitment.

Applications are invited for the post of Chief Constable Motor Transport.

The exam will be held on October 31.

UP Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021: There is an opportunity to get a job as a head constable in UP police. Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the recruitment of Chief Constable Motor Transport in Lucknow UP Police Motor Transport Branch. Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of departmental examination. The written exam will be held on October 31, 2021.



A total of 32 vacancies for the post of Head Constable (UP Police Head Constable Jobs) will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per the notification, under this recruitment, applications will be invited from constable drivers and chief constable drivers of unit and PAC vehicles in all the districts fulfilling the conditions given in Rule-5 (c).

Who can apply?

Employees who have completed five years of service and have not failed the annual medical test can apply for this UP Police recruitment. Carefully read the UP Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification given below for more details.

What will be the paper of UP Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021?

The written test on October 31 will ask 25 questions (25 marks) from the general knowledge and IQ test and 90 (45 marks) questions from the technical test. Candidates will have only 3 hours. At the same time, the practical technical knowledge exam will have 50 questions, each question will have one mark. Full details of the course can be seen in the notification.

UP Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification

