Up Police Jobs: UP Police Recruitment 2022: Passed 10th, Salary up to Rs. 69100, Recruitment for Workshop Staff

Highlights Great opportunity to get a job in UP Police.

10th pass and ITI people can apply.

You can apply online till February 28.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has started online application for recruitment of UP Police Workshop staff. Applications are invited for more than 100 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who get the job will be paid a salary of Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100 under Pay Matrix Level-03. You can see important information about UP Police jobs and direct link to the instructions given below.



If you are preparing for a government job in UP (Government Job 2022), then there is a good chance for you to apply. The recruitment drive is aimed at filling up a total of 120 vacancies for workshop staff in the UP Police Radio cadre. This includes 51 seats for general category, 11 seats for EWS, 32 seats for OBC, 24 seats for SC and 02 seats for ST. The last date for submission of online application is 28th February 2022. Details of UP Police jobs, educational qualifications and age limits can be seen below.

UP Police Workshop Staff Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Passed High School (Class 10) Examination from a recognized board or Certificate in Electronics, Telecommunication, Electrical, CS, IT, Radio & Television, Electric Supply & Manufacturing, Refrigeration, Mechanical Instrument, Mechanic Electronics or COPA.

UP NHM Vacancies 2022: Applications started for more than 2900 vacancies of UP NHM, see full details here

Age range

Eligible candidates applying for the post of Workshop Staff should be minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years on 01 July 2022. Candidates in the reserved category will be exempted from the upper age limit as per UP Police Workshop Staff Recruitment Rules.

Check physical fitness for men and women here

Men: Height – 168 cm (ST – 160 cm), Chest – 79-85 (ST – 77-82) and Running – 4.8 km in 28 minutes

Women: Height – 152 cm (ST – 147), race – 2.4 km in 16 minutes

APS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for PGT, TGT and PRT posts is on here, apply soon

Application fee

Candidates from all categories including SC, ST, OBC and women candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.400 / -.

UP Police Workshop Staff Recruitment 2022 Notification

Official website