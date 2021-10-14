up police jobs: UP police SI admit card 2021: UP police sub -inspector exam date and admit card soon, here is update – up police si admit card 2021 and exam date latest update here

Highlights UP Police SI Recruitment Exam Coming Soon.

A total of 9534 vacancies will be filled.

Check out the selection process here.

UP Police SI Admission Card 2021, Exam Date: Candidates who have applied for recruitment of more than 9000 Sub-Inspectors in UP Police are now awaiting the date of examination (UP Police SI Examination 2021) and admission card. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will issue the exam date and admission card on its official website uppbpb.gov.in.



UP Police will recruit a total of 9534 posts, see details of vacancies

A total of 9534 vacancies will be filled through the UP Police Recruitment Campaign. This includes 9027 posts of sub-inspectors, 484 posts of platoon commander and 23 posts of fire officer. The last date to submit online application was June 15, 2021. Although the last date to apply was earlier till May 30, the last date was extended due to difficulties faced by the candidates due to Kovid-19.

When is the UP Police Exam Date and Admission Card?

The Board (UPPRPB) will issue an e-call letter one week before the SI recruitment exam. If the reports are to be believed, the UP police inspector recruitment exam could start in the third or fourth week of October. That is, the UP Police SI Admission Card (UP Police SI Admission Card 2021) will be issued soon. Although the board has not yet made any official announcement regarding the date of the exam and the date of admission.

Selection process

Candidates have to go through several stages of examinations to get a job in UP Police for SI and other posts. A written test will be conducted first in which the eligible candidates will have to appear for the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Medical Test.

