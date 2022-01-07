UP Police Jobs: UP Police Vacancies 2022: More than 2000 vacancies in UP Police, 10th, 12th pass also application, see details – upprpb Police Recruitment 2022 Outside Notification for Various Posts, Check Government Job Details

Highlights UP Police Recruitment 2022 Notification Issued.

There are more than 2000 vacancies in many posts.

10th, 12th pass can also apply.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police has issued recruitment 2022 notification for several posts including Assistant Operator. As per the notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), a total of 2430 vacancies will be filled in various departments. Candidates dreaming of getting a job in UP Police can apply online through the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.



According to the notification issued on the official website (UPPRPB Police Recruitment 2022 Notification), the recruitment drive is aimed at filling up the vacancies of Assistant Operator, Chief Operator in Radio Cadre or Chief Operator Mechanic and workshop staff in UP Police. Online applications will begin January 20 and run through February 28, 2022. The last date for submission of application fee is 28th February 2022. You can see important information about UP Police jobs and direct link to the instructions given below.

UP Police Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Operator – 1374 posts

Head or Principal Operator – 936 posts

Workshop staff – 120 posts

Total number of vacancies – 2430 posts

Read also: Central Railway Direct Recruitment 2022: There will be walk-in on many posts on this day, Rs. 95000 will be received, see details

Find out who can apply?

Assistant Operator – Must have passed Intermediate (Class 12) examination with Physics and Mathematics from a recognized board.

Major or Principal Operator – A three year engineering diploma in electronics, telecommunications, electrical, computer science, IT or mechanical.

Workshop Staff – Passed High School (Class 10) Accreditation Board or Certificate in Electronics, Telecommunication, Electrical, CS, IT, Radio and Television, Electric Supply and Manufacturing, Refrigeration, Mechanical Instrument, Mechanic Electronics or COTI. Post-wise police job notifications are given below the direct link for more details.

Also read: UP Accountant Recruitment 2022: Accountant Bumper 8000+ Vacancies in UP, 12th Pass Applied, Find Out Salary

There should be such an age limit

The age limit of eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Operator is 18 to 22 years. The age limit for the Chief Director and the workshop staff should be minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years only.

See the important link here

UP Police Assistant Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification

UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification

UP Police Workshop Staff Recruitment 2022 Notification

Official website