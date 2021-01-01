up police news: Khaki accused pleads not guilty, accused of murder – Viral video shows accused of murder beating a young man to death

A video from Aliganj area of ​​Lucknow is going viral. In which some policemen are seen beating two young men. The incident is said to be 28 days old.Arun Singh alleged that the police hid the facts in his defense and accused AYUSH and Aadesh of murder, while Sumit was killed by the police. Arun Kumar Singh, a resident of Kanchan Puram, Triveni Nagar, has also lodged a complaint in this regard.

This was the case

On July 15, Sumit reached Arun Singh’s house with his companion. Sumit was under the influence of alcohol at the time. He told Arun Singh’s wife, “We will kill your son Adarsh ​​and leave after cursing him.” On July 16, Sumit came to Arun Singh’s house twice. Arun’s wife Chitravati was at home. Broke into the house and threatened them. Sumit had a weapon in his hand and a boy was also with him. Late that day, AYUSH, Adarsh, Sumit and another of his companions came face to face. Fighting broke out on both sides. Arun Singh says he was present at the scene.

Sumit was beaten by the police

Seeing the growing quarrel between the two sides, information was given on Dial-112. Two constables came on a motorcycle and started beating Sumit and his accomplices with sticks. 15 minutes later a police vehicle from Aliganj police station arrived. Sumit was severely beaten by the police with sticks. A kick was then thrown at him, causing him to fall to the ground in his face. He started bleeding from his nose, then beat him. The police then took them to Aliganj police station in their car. Sumit and his accomplice were admitted to Police Bhaurao Deoras Hospital Mahanagar. Where Sumit’s condition was critical and he was referred to the Civil Hospital. He died before reaching anywhere.

Baghpat News: 7 policemen including traffic in-charge are seen making illegal recovery in Baghpat

Ongoing investigation of viral video

Regarding the video, which went viral on social media, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur said, “The video has come to light and is being investigated.” If evidence comes to light, action will be taken against the culprits. The CP said the identity of the victim was not known. At the same time, other responsible officials of the department are refraining from saying anything on the matter.

