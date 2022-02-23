UP Police Recruitment 2022 to fill a total of 2430 vacancies, application date extended

There is good news for candidates preparing for the police job. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) has issued new notices for more than 2000 vacancies in various posts. The board has given another chance to those eligible candidates who have not yet applied for UP Police Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply online by visiting the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in till March 15.UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has extended deadline for recruitment of Assistant Operator, Head or Chief Operator and Workshop Staff. The notice to extend the last date for submission of applications has been published on the official website. Candidates can now apply till March 15. Earlier, the last date to apply was February 28, 2022. You can see important information about UP Police jobs and direct link to the instructions given below.

Check the spaces here

The recruitment drive was carried out to fill a total of 2430 vacancies in various posts in the radio cadre. This includes 1374 posts of assistant operator, 936 posts of chief operator and 120 posts of workshop staff. Online application started from 20th January.

Who can apply?

Assistant Operator – Must have passed Intermediate (Class 12) examination with Physics and Mathematics from a recognized board.

Head Operator – A three-year engineering diploma in electronics, telecommunications, electrical, computer science, IT or mechanical.

Workshop Staff – Passed High School (Class 10) Accreditation Board or Certificate in Electronics, Telecommunication, Electrical, CS, IT, Radio and Television, Electric Supply and Manufacturing, Refrigeration, Mechanical Instrument, Mechanic Electronics or COTI.

Age range

Assistant Operator – between 18 and 22 years

Chief Operator and Workshop Staff – 20 years to 28 years.

See the important link here

UP Police Assistant Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification

UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification

UP Police Workshop Staff Recruitment 2022 Notification

Official website