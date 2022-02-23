UP Police Recruitment 2022 to fill a total of 2430 vacancies, application date extended
UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has extended deadline for recruitment of Assistant Operator, Head or Chief Operator and Workshop Staff. The notice to extend the last date for submission of applications has been published on the official website. Candidates can now apply till March 15. Earlier, the last date to apply was February 28, 2022. You can see important information about UP Police jobs and direct link to the instructions given below.
The recruitment drive was carried out to fill a total of 2430 vacancies in various posts in the radio cadre. This includes 1374 posts of assistant operator, 936 posts of chief operator and 120 posts of workshop staff. Online application started from 20th January.
Who can apply?
Assistant Operator – Must have passed Intermediate (Class 12) examination with Physics and Mathematics from a recognized board.
Head Operator – A three-year engineering diploma in electronics, telecommunications, electrical, computer science, IT or mechanical.
Workshop Staff – Passed High School (Class 10) Accreditation Board or Certificate in Electronics, Telecommunication, Electrical, CS, IT, Radio and Television, Electric Supply and Manufacturing, Refrigeration, Mechanical Instrument, Mechanic Electronics or COTI.
Age range
Assistant Operator – between 18 and 22 years
Chief Operator and Workshop Staff – 20 years to 28 years.
