UP Police Recruitment: Inspector Recruitment Examination can be held in the last week of November

There is good news for UP police. The schedule of recruitment examinations for about nine and a half thousand posts of inspectors may be released soon. Applications for recruitment of inspectors in UP police were taken up in June. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has started preparations for this.According to Raj Kumar Vishwakarma, president of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, 15 lakh candidates have applied for the exams. The concerned agency is selecting the centers for the examination. The entire schedule of the exam will be announced after the completion of this process. The Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is trying to get the exams started in the last week of November and complete the process by the second week of December.

UP Assembly Election 2022: Can BSP regain lost seat in Bundelkhand? The account was not even opened in the last election.

There will be recruitment for these posts

The police department wants to recruit for inspectors and other posts. The recruitment advertisement for 9027 posts of Sub-Inspector Civil Police, 484 posts of PAC Platoon Commander and 23 posts of Fire II Officers was published on 24th February. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is in the process of completing the recruitment process soon.