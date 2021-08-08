UP Police recruitment result 2021 released at uppbpb.gov.in, here is the selected candidates list

UP Police recruitment result 2021: Police Sub-Inspector Confidential (Old Rules)-17 posts and Police Sub-Inspector Confidential (New Rules)-(3+3)6 posts (Computer Typing and Stenography Test) under the recruitment of dependents of deceased police personnel in UP Police. And Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk)-(4+13)17 Posts (Computer Typing Examination) and Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts)-1 Post (Computer Typing Examination) Thus total 41 candidates completed on 08/08/2021 The result of evaluation test (computer typing and stenography test) has been released. The candidates who appeared in this examination can check their result on the official website of UPPRB.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board may soon issue an advertisement for the recruitment of 25 thousand constables. The DGP Headquarters has sent the requisition for recruitment to these posts to the Board. According to sources, about 29 thousand posts of constables are vacant in the police department.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for recruitment to these posts in Rajasthan, age limit for them is 50 years

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is going through the recruitment process for 9534 posts of Sub Inspector in Civil Police, Platoon Commander in PAC and Fire Officer II in Fire Department. About 15 lakh applications have come for these posts. The recruitment board is preparing to conduct the written examination for the recruitment of Inspector by the month of October. Along with this, the recruitment process is going on in the sub-inspector clerical cadre as well.

Apart from this, recently the Lucknow Bench of the High Court had said in the recruitment case of 609 posts of SI and ASI that only those candidates were eligible to appear in this examination, who had ‘O’ level certificate of DUAC / NIELIT. Along with this, the court had set aside the order of the single bench to give opportunity to the candidates pursuing B.Tech, B.Sc (Computer Science) and BCA. A division bench of Justice Rituraj Awasthi, Justice Dinesh Singh passed the order on the special appeals filed by the state government.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway has issued recruitment notification, 10th pass can also apply