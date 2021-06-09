UP Police shares The Family Man meme of Chellam Sir to promote emergency 112 service

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday joined the meme tribe of the favored internet sequence The Family Man by invoking the comment’s well-known persona “Chellam Sir”.

The Family Man, streaming on Amazon Excessive Video, is a multilingual movement thriller that follows the exploits of a terrorism investigation firm professional, fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, balancing his high-risk job with household tasks.

The first season of the sequence went on-line in 2019 and the second began streaming on June 4 with rave experiences with followers sharing memes from the sequence.

Using on the wait on of the comment’s reputation, the UP Police on Wednesday tweeted, “UP 112, A 24/7 reply for each household in disaster, an all-climate helpline, a factual saviour for all seasons!”

It shared a collage describe along with the publish that has information articles about how the UP Police’s emergency 112 service has helped distressed callers and avoided mishaps.

On the centre of the collage is a picture of Chellam Sir, a vastly present persona from the comment’s most modern season, conserving a cellphone. The caption reads: “112: A precise helpline for each household man”.

The 112 is UP Police’s emergency quantity all around the articulate.

Identified to the audiences solely as “Chellam Sir”, the persona of a retired prime intelligence officer is performed by actor Udayabhanu Maheshwaran, who helps Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari every time there is a disaster at some degree of their mission.

Reacting to the tweet, the sequence creator-duo Raj and DK responded: “We like your sense of humour UP Police.”

“Chellum sir is a Rockstar!!” tweeted Bajpayee.

Some Twitter customers lavished reward on the UP Police for its work, whereas some additionally took jibes over numerous rules and sing issues throughout the articulate.