UP Police SI Admission Card: UP Police SI Admission Card 2021: UP Police SI and ASI Admission Card issued, here is the direct link, see Exam Date

Highlights Admission tickets of UP Police SI and ASI were issued.

This exam will be held on 4th and 5th December.

A total of 1329 seats in UP police.

UP Police SI Admission Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued admission cards for UP Police Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination 2021. Candidates who had applied for this recruitment exam (UP SI and ASI Exam 2021) can now download their tickets from the official website of the Board (UPPRB) uppbpb.gov.in.



UP Police SI Exam 2021 will be held on 4th and 5th December 2021 in two shifts of 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. The examination will be conducted for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) in UP Police.

UP Police Exam City and Date

Candidates can also check the city and date information of the exam on the official website. The document contains the application number of the candidate and the city and date of the allotted examination. More details are on the ticket. The method of downloading the ticket is given below.

How to download UP Police SI Admit Card 2021: Here’s how

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: The link ‘UP Police SI Admit Card 2021’ will appear on the home page.

Step 3: Log in with your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: UP Police SI Admit Card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Vacancy Details (UP Police SI and ASI Vacancy Details)

A total of 1329 vacancies will be filled in UP Police through this recruitment drive, out of which 624 + 20 posts are for ASI (Clerk) posts, 358 for ASI (Accounts) and 295 + 32 for Police SI (Confidential) posts. UPPRPB will be an online exam followed by Physical Performance Test (PET), Medical Test and Document Verification (DV).

UP Police SI Exam 2021 Instructions, check here

Direct link to download UP Police SI Admit Card