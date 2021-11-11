UP Police SI Admit Card 2021: UP Police Recruitment Exam Date Announced, See How To Download Admit Card – Upprpb Up Here are the steps to download Police SI Admit Card, Check Exam Dates And Center

Highlights UP Police SI Exam Date Announced

Exams will be held till December 02.

Total 9534 seats in UP Police.

Admission will be issued soon.

UP Police SI Admit Card 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow has announced the dates for UP Police Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer recruitment exams (UP SI Exam Dates 2021) and the city. Applicants are now awaiting admission to the soon-to-be-recruited exam. The Board (UPPRPB) may today issue admission papers for the UP Police SI exam.



Admission card of UP Police will be issued on the official website of the Board, uppbpb.gov.in. A total of 9,534 vacancies for various posts including Sub-Inspector will be filled through this recruitment drive (UP Police Jobs). The exams will be held from November 12 to December 2. The examination will be conducted in three phases and each phase will be conducted for a period of six days.

Details of the date, time and center of the examination will be available on the admission card. How to check UP Police Recruitment Exam Date and how to download Admission Card can be seen below.

Learn how to check UPPRPB SI exam dates and center details

Step 1: Visit UPPRPB official website.

Step 2: Step by step click on the given exam date and city link.

Step 3: The PDF file will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check your application number in this list.

UPPRPB UP Police SI Admission Card 2021: Learn How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB given above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘UP Police SI Admit Card 2021’ when it is activated.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit.

Step 4: UP Police SI Admit Card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

Official website link