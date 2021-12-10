UP Police SI Answer Key: UP Police SI Answer Key: UP Police SI Answer Key has been issued for 9000+ vacancies, here is direct link – uppbpb.gov.in for 9534 vacancies has been issued on uppbpb.gov.in, live Here is the link

Highlights UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 North Key Issued.

The CBT exam was held in November-December 2021.

Objections can be invited till December 16.

UP Police SI replied: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the answer key of UP Police SI Recruitment 2021. Candidates appearing in the examination held in November-December 2021 (UP Police SI Examination 2021) are now available on the official website of the Board, uppbpb.gov.in. You can check and download the answer key by going to Huh. More than 9500 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.



UP Police had conducted Sub-Inspector of Police, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer Recruitment Examination 2021 in 3 phases. Which ran from 12 November 2021 to 02 December 2021. More than 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam in three shifts. Their answer key is that the download link will be active until December 16, 2021. The method of downloading the answer key is given below.

Also read: 7th Pay Commission Jobs: Government job for 12th pass in Delhi, salary up to 1.50 lakhs

Submit objections by December 16

According to the notification issued on the official website of the board (UPPBPB), candidates can file objections online if they find any discrepancy in any question or question option. Objections can be submitted online from 10 to 16 December 2021 at 12 midnight.

How to download UP Police SI Answer Key: Here is how to download

Step 1: Visit official website uppbpb.gov.in to download UP Police SI Answer Key.

Step 2: To register an objection on the home page, go to the active link on the website.

Step 3: Log in with your registration number or application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Their answer key will be displayed in front of the candidates.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for future reference.

Also read: SBI Jobs 2021: SBI has released 1200+ bumper recruitments for officer posts, apply here for graduates

Vacancy Details (UP Police SI Vacancy 2021 Details)

Sub-Inspector (SI) – 9027 posts

Platoon Commander – 484 posts

Fire Officer – 23 posts

Total Vacancies – 9534

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 Answer Key Information

Download the answer key from here

Official website link