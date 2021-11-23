up police si exam 2021: UP Police SI exam 2021: UP Police SI 3rd phase exam from 27th November, on the day of the exam keep these things in mind

The third phase examination will start from November 27.

Keep these things in mind with the Covid-19 protocol.

UP Police SI Exam 2021 Important Notice: The third phase examination for the recruitment of Uttar Pradesh Sub-Inspector will start from November 27 and will continue till December 2, 2021. A total of 9,534 vacancies for Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer-II will be filled through this recruitment drive (UP Police Recruitment 2021). UP Police SI Recruitment Examination Notice is given on the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the third phase recruitment examination (UP Police SI Exam 2021), read the important information given here carefully.



Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued UP Police SI Exam Date and City Notice. In addition, candidates can check the exam day, time and center details on the admission card. After the written test, candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV) and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Highlights of UP Police SI Recruitment Exam

Questions will be asked from four subjects namely General Hindi, General Knowledge and Law / Constitution, Numerical and Mental Ability Test and Reason / Mental Aptitude Test / Intelligence Test.

In this online exam 40 questions of 100 marks will be asked from each subject.

The entire exam will be of 400 marks in which multiple choice questions will be asked.

Each question will have 2.5 marks and the exam will have a total of 160 questions.

The duration of the exam will be 2.30 hours.

There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer.

The exam paper will be available in both Hindi and English languages ​​except the normal Hindi part.

UP Police SI Exam 2021: Remember these things on the day of the exam

It is mandatory to carry your Aadhar Card and its photocopy along with UP Police SI Admission Card.

Admission to the examination center will be given only after biometrics.

Carrying mobiles, Bluetooth and any other electronic device in the examination center is strictly forbidden.

COVID-19 requires compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, including face masks or face shields, social distinguishing and personal hand sanitizers (transparent).

Vacancy Details (UP Police SI Vacancy 2021 Details)

Sub-Inspector – 9027 posts

Platoon Commander – 484 posts

Fire Officer-II – 23 posts

Total number of vacancies – 9534 posts

UP Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment, Phase III Exam Information

City and date of examination along with application number