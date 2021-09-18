UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 for 9534 Vacancies Exam to be held on this date

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) had invited applications for the 9,524 posts of SI, Platoon Commander and Fire II Officer in the month of May. After applying to these posts, the candidates are waiting for the exam date, no official information has been given by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) regarding the exam date.

According to media reports, the UP SI written exam may be held in the month of October end or November. All the candidates who applied for these posts are advised to keep checking the official website of UPPRB for the latest updates on the exam date.

According to the report, about 15 lakh candidates have registered for UP SI Recruitment 2021 from across the state. The number of candidates who have appeared in this recruitment has almost doubled from the previous SI recruitment. In the year 2016, about 7 lakh candidates had applied for 3307 vacancies in UP SI recruitment.

Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of Online Written Examination, PST, PET, Final List and Medical Examination. Those candidates who will qualify in the written test will be called for further process.

Candidates will be selected for 9534 posts through UP Police Bharti 2021, out of which 9027 are for SI posts, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Service Second Officer posts. Candidates are advised to prepare themselves with exam preparation. Candidates had applied for the posts of SI, Platoon Commander and Fire II Officer from April 1, 2021 to June 15, 2021. To apply for these posts, the minimum age of the candidates was 21 years and the maximum age was 28 years.

