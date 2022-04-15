UP Police SI Result 2021 Out: More than 36000 candidates passed, here is the link of UP Police SI Result – Police SI Result 2021 announced on uppbpb.gov.in, Government Result, More than 3600 candidates passed, here is the direct link

UP Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination 2021 (UP Police SI Result 2022) results have been declared. Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) ). Check your results by visiting the official website uppbpb.gov.in.Candidates who qualify in UP Police SI Recruitment Examination will be called for Physical Standard Test (PST) or Document Verification (DV) round. According to the UP Sub-Inspector results announced by UPPBPB, a total of 36170 candidates have been selected for the next round (UP Police DV PST 2022). The Board has issued registration number and roll number to all the selected candidates. You can see below how to check the results.

How to check UP Police SI Results 2021: How to check results

Step 1: First of all visit the official website of UPPBPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘UP Police SI Result 2021’.

Step 3: A PDF list of selected candidates for UP Police DV or PST will open on the screen.

Step 4: Find your roll number by typing Ctrl + f.

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout and keep it with you.

UP Police SI Results 2021 Shortlist

UP Police SI Total 9534 posts

A total of 9534 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process started on April 1 and ended on June 15, 2021. UP Police SI Recruitment Examination was conducted in the state from 12th November to 2nd December 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates related to this recruitment.